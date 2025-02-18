Workers in climate change and clean energy-related jobs make new push to unionize in Colorado

Workers in climate change and clean energy-related jobs are the latest group trying to unionize in Colorado.

A group called Climate Jobs Colorado just launched a little over a month ago. It’s a combination of several different unions focused on climate friendly gigs.

The executive director, Nate Bernstein, said the idea is for several unions to work together to ensure sure employees can organize negotiating pay, working conditions, good building practices and discussing energy costs.

“We want to make sure that as we transition to a clean energy economy, and cleaner, you know, building practices," Bernstein said. "That those jobs also are good jobs as well,” Bernstein said.

The National Renewable Energy Lab published a report projecting out to 2030 the need for thousands of clean energy sector jobs to keep up with demand in Colorado.

Online, the state shared some of its climate related goals writing, including “to address Colorado’s two largest sources of emissions—the power sector and transportation—the state is working to transition to 100% clean electricity generation by 2040 and rapidly expand vehicle electrification.”

Bernstein shared what he heard from an incoming apprentice.

“For him, it was not to just be able to provide for a family in the future and to have a good, solid job," Bernstein said. "But he also felt like he could not deny what he was seeing, and that is that, you know, climate change is affecting our families. It's affecting our health. It's affecting our homes."

Bernstein said Climate Jobs Colorado recognized both the growth in this industry in Colorado, while also tracking major changes at the federal level, which is why it chose to launch this new group at the beginning of this year.

Organizers said there is always pus back when trying to organize. Right now, there is a debate at the Colorado state legislation over a proposal to lower the threshold to negotiate and bargain.

The City of Denver, that’s been a driving force behind a lot of green jobs, said top priorities including making sure people can make a career out of this industry, while providing a safe and equitable work place.