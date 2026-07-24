Wolf dies in northwest Colorado; cause of death under investigation, per CPW

Colorado Parks and Wildlife is currently investigating the death of an uncollared wolf in northwest Colorado, according to a Friday release from the agency.

The cause of death and exact location of the wolf were not released Friday.

"A final determination of the cause of death will not be made until the investigation is completed, including the necropsy, a foundational component of the overall investigative process," officials said in the release.

A spokesperson for the agency said no additional details were available.

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