Toxic blue-green algae closes two more Denver metro lakes

DENVER — Toxic blue-green algae has forced the closure of two more lakes in the Denver metro area.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, the Denver Department of Public Health and Environment (DDPHE) said recent testing found the toxic algae in Rocky Mountain Lake, located at 3301 W 46th Avenue. Signs have been posted around the lake urging people and pets to remain out of the water.

The City of Arvada on Thursday also announced the closure of one of its lakes. Lake Arbor is closed to the public indefinitely due to blue-green algae "approaching toxic levels."

Windsor Toxic algae closes Windsor Lake for a second time this summer Danielle Kreutter

The bacteria in blue-green algae — cyanobacteria or cyanoHABs — naturally occur in Colorado waters. However, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE), they "become a problem when they multiply rapidly," resulting in blooms. The blooms then produce toxins, which are dangerous to people and pets.

CDPHE urges you to take the following precautions if you see blooms:



Stay out of the water.

Don't drink the water.

Keep your pets and livestock away from the water.

Avoid boating near or through algae blooms.

Clean fish well with clean water and properly discard guts.