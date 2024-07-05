Toxic algae closes Windsor Lake for a second time this summer

WINDSOR, Colo. — Orange fencing surrounds the swim beach at Windsor Lake after yet another toxic algae bloom was recorded there. The closure will last through the rest of the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

"I don't even really bring [my daughter] over here to swim that much because we never know if the levels are safe or certain things," said Alan Green.

Signs are posted around parts of the lake stating there should be no swimming and pets should also stay out of the water.

"It seems like it happens probably four times a year," Green said.

Other locals said it seems to be happening more and more often.

"We never noticed that much algae," said Robert Etl, who grew up swimming and water skiing in the lake decades ago. "But it seems like here lately, that almost every year they close it down. And this year seems earlier than normal."

Town of Windsor officials told Denver7 that hotter temperatures earlier in the season are forcing early closures.

New sonic buoys were installed in the lake back in May to track conditions and break up blooms under the water.

Denver7

However, since the machines are so new, they've yet to be completely customized to the lake and the conditions, which change based on the local forecast.

Town officials point out that the primary purpose of Windsor Lake is to serve as an agricultural lake for nearby farmlands, meaning it can be a challenge to prevent certain nutrients that could potentially contribute to bloom growth from getting into the lake water.

Denver7 (Photo and information courtesy of CDPHE)

The town said the next round of water testing will happen early next week. There will need to be a series of tests that show safe levels over the course of several days before the lake can open back up.