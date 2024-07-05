Watch Now
NewsFront RangeWindsor

Actions

Toxic algae closes Windsor Lake for a second time this summer

Officials with the Town of Windsor said new sonic buoys installed to help break up blooms can't keep up with current conditions.
Officials with the Town of Windsor said new sonic buoys installed to help break up blooms can't keep up with current conditions.
WindsorLake.jpg
Posted at 4:01 PM, Jul 05, 2024

WINDSOR, Colo. — Orange fencing surrounds the swim beach at Windsor Lake after yet another toxic algae bloom was recorded there. The closure will last through the rest of the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

"I don't even really bring [my daughter] over here to swim that much because we never know if the levels are safe or certain things," said Alan Green.

Signs are posted around parts of the lake stating there should be no swimming and pets should also stay out of the water.

"It seems like it happens probably four times a year," Green said.

Other locals said it seems to be happening more and more often.

"We never noticed that much algae," said Robert Etl, who grew up swimming and water skiing in the lake decades ago. "But it seems like here lately, that almost every year they close it down. And this year seems earlier than normal."

Town of Windsor officials told Denver7 that hotter temperatures earlier in the season are forcing early closures.

New sonic buoys were installed in the lake back in May to track conditions and break up blooms under the water.

buoy.jpg

However, since the machines are so new, they've yet to be completely customized to the lake and the conditions, which change based on the local forecast.

Town officials point out that the primary purpose of Windsor Lake is to serve as an agricultural lake for nearby farmlands, meaning it can be a challenge to prevent certain nutrients that could potentially contribute to bloom growth from getting into the lake water.

Blue green algae blooms graphic - what to do if you see blooms

The town said the next round of water testing will happen early next week. There will need to be a series of tests that show safe levels over the course of several days before the lake can open back up.

D7 follow up bar 2460x400FINAL.png
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
pack-a-backpack-homepage-promo.jpg

Community

Pack A Backpack equips students for success: How to help