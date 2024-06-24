Town of Windsor's buoys fighting harmful algae blooms amid popular lake closure

WINDSOR, Colo. — A popular lake for cooling down in Northern Colorado is closed because of harmful algae blooms.

Fencing and signs surround Windsor Lake notifying visitors about the temporary closure, but the town hopes new technology might be the solution.

“We definitely like our little hometown lake,” Laura Winings said.

Boating to beat the heat is a summer tradition for the Winings.

Their little lake is usually packed with paddle boards and other boats.

“There would be no place to park. The swim beach would be completely full,” Chris Winings said.

But this weekend, orange fencing surrounds the swim beach with warning signs.

“It looks like pea green soup,” Laura said.

On Friday, the town closed access after the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) found harmful algae blooms.

Tubing and water skiing aren’t allowed until further notice, but annual motorized permit holders, like the Winings, are still allowed on the lake.

In May, Windsor deployed four buoys to help fight the harmful blooms when they appear.

The buoys use sonar technology to kill the bacteria causing these blooms, which then sink to the bottom of the lake.

The town’s deputy manager said the buoys are working and “the levels are rapidly changing for the better,” sharing photos of the change in water quality from June 20 to June 21.

Town of Windsor

“Really appreciate the Town of Windsor spending the money to try and make it improved. It means a lot to this community,” Laura said.

Blue-green algae thrives in hot weather and stagnant water, and it’s not the first time Windsor Lake has seen it.

In July 2019, the swim and dog beach closed because of harmful bacteria. And in July 2022, the lake turned green once again.

So to fight these blooms, Windsor spent more than $250,000 on the buoys.

If it means more days spent on the lake, the Winings said it’s money well spent.

“We’re hoping to be back in the water soon, and so is all of our friends and family,” Laura said.

During this temporary closure, visitors can still enjoy the Dr. Tom Jones Trail, a 2.5-mile trail around Windsor Lake, the volleyball court, catch and release fishing, the playground, Boardwalk Park Museum and the park in general.

The Town of Windsor said it will continue working with CDPHE to closely monitor bacteria levels and will reopen the lake for recreational activities as soon as it is once again safe.

Other Northern Colorado communities like Berthoud, Superior and Johnstown also use similar buoys to control blue-green algae.

Town of Windsor's buoys fighting harmful algae blooms