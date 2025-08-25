DENVER — Advertisements have been appearing around Denver since mid-July, delivering environmental messages across billboards, bus stops, sidewalks and even bike racks. Written across most of them in bold, stencil-like font, are the words Denver Climate Project.

The project is run by the city of Denver, with a central theme of, “Do more, do less, do something.”

“We really wanted to design a campaign that cut through the noise,” Chelsea Warren, the Marketing Communication Manager for Denver’s Office of Climate Action, said. “We didn’t want your typical government campaign, and we didn’t want your typical environmental campaign. It’s a rallying cry for government, organizations, nonprofits, and individuals to take action on the climate crisis.”

The people and the message behind the Denver Climate Project

The campaign mixes attention-grabbing ads, such as “Buying old is the new new,” or “Be slightly less carnivore”, with tangible services and partnerships. The city said it purchased ad space on 89% of the bus shelters across Denver to highlight transit, installed a functional bike rack that spells “DO MORE” near Coors Field. It's installing a similar bike rack in RINO in the coming weeks. It's also offering free pedicab rides after sporting events and has public outreach at farmers markets.

Denver7's Ethan Carlson The city purchased ad space on 89% of the bus shelters throughout Denver

“We wanted to make climate action visible,” Warren said. “We really wanted to make a big splash, to bring climate change into the main dialog.”

Local partners include Goodwill of Colorado and Lime, and the campaign draws on resources from state agencies and utilities. The Goodwill partnership produced an upcycled clothing collection at the Archer store on South Broadway, where proceeds supported electric vehicle technician training.

Denver7's Ethan Carlson This permanent bike rack just across from Coors Field spells out "DO MORE", encouraging people to use their bicycles instead of their cars.

The campaign is paid for through a 0.25% sales tax for the Climate Protection Fund, approved by Denver voters in 2020. Warren said that four in five Denver residents believe the climate crisis is happening, but they often feel helpless. To address that, the campaign’s website lists more than 90 actions people can take to improve their environmental impact. It has ideas such as swapping to LED bulbs and walking children to school instead of driving. It also highlights programs and tax incentives.

“Everyone does believe in climate change here, and they want to do something about it,” Warren said. “It’s not as hopeless or helpless as it feels. Denverites are already doing the right thing. Those small actions are adding up and making a huge impact… and we want to nudge people to the next step.”