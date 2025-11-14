State launches new rebate program to help Coloradans afford home energy projects

DENVER — The state is launching a new rebate program so more Coloradans can make energy efficient upgrades in their home no matter their income level.

The Colorado Energy Office launched these new rebates Thursday afternoon and say it will provide up to $14,000 in savings per qualified home. This can go towards upgrades from electric heating and appliance, insulation and air sealing to electric panels and wiring. This applies for single family homes and mobile homes.

"There are a lot of cases where there are investments that you can make that may pay off over time, but where there's a significant upfront investment required, and especially for low and moderate income folks who often are the people who are in older homes that need the energy upgrades the most. You know, the upfront cost can be a challenge. We think this rebate program will really help a lot of people make energy upgrades," Colorado Energy Office Director Will Toor said.

It’s funded through the Home Electrification and Appliance Rebate program, through the Inflation Reduction Act. The program will be in place through 2029 or until the funding runs out. There is around $46 million available for these rebates.

“Coloradans want access to clean-energy technology to save money and these rebates will help accomplish that," Colorado Governor Jared Polis said. "These rebates can help more Coloradans make a variety of home upgrades that will bring down energy costs and provide more efficient home heating and cooling."

Toor said there are also health benefits by cleaning up the air quality inside homes.

"If you go from, say, a gas stove to one of these electric stoves, you're reducing both sort of the any gas leaks that you had going to that stove, as well as the nitrogen oxide and other emissions that were just being emitted right into your home," Toor said. "And then when it comes to the water heaters and furnaces, many homes, especially older home the combustion emissions are not necessarily vented outside. They just go into, say, the basement room where you have the furnace or water heater. And so by replacing those with electric heat pumps, you're completely eliminating those indoor air emissions."

If you are interested, you can start by submitting an online application to verify if you are eligible. Visit the energy office’s website. Then you will have to work with a registered program contractor to get the rebate. The state said this is to make sure you receive quality service.