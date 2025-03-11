New research finds climate change could impact Colorado's allergy season

DENVER — Climate change could change our allergy season. There is a new study from Climate Central, a non-profit research group, that shows allergy season is becoming more severe and starting earlier.

Researchers say it's in part because of a longer freeze-free season. This time period gives plants more time to grow, resulting in more pollen. Another study also found that higher levels of Carbon dioxide can boost pollen production in some plants, like ragweed and grass. The study found 172 cities across the country saw their freeze-free season get longer. Some parts of Colorado saw changes in their freeze-free season, while other parts of the state didn't.

The research tracks with changes that Dr. Mark Montano with HCA HealthOne Urgent Care has witnessed in his practice in Colorado.

He recalls what he saw during last year's allergy season.

“We saw that allergies were really bad, and they were bad earlier,” Dr. Montano said.

He started tracking how allergy season is shifting.

“Where we might have said, 'oh yeah, April is definitely allergy season.' Now we're seeing it in late March,” he said. “A few days here at the beginning, and then also on the end... But you add that on to somebody who has moderate to severe allergies, and that 10 extra days really starts to compound."

Dr. Montano recommended Coloradans with allergies be proactive, especially if your allergies are bad. He said to start treatment earlier rather than later and to track pollen counts, which you can do online.

He also suggested changing out of clothes during allergy season when you come back inside, so you don’t track allergens inside the home. Give your pets baths after spending time outside to minimize allergens inside as well.