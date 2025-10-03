New report outlines solutions to protect Colorado River from drying up

DENVER — The Colorado River is regarded as the hardest working river in the American West, serving more than 40 million people while supporting agriculture, hydropower and ecosystems.

The guidelines that manage this critical resource expire at the end of 2026, and stakeholders must decide how to share the Colorado River moving forward. That's easier said than done.

The Colorado River Basin is composed of seven states. The Upper Basin states are Colorado, Utah, Wyoming and New Mexico, while the Lower Basin states are Arizona, California, and Nevada. The headwaters of the Colorado River begin in Rocky Mountain National Park (RMNP).

The Colorado River also provides water to two states in Mexico and is a crucial resource for 30 tribal nations. Forty percent of the water in Colorado is supplied by the Colorado River.

"We had a river that was really big back when we negotiated the initial compact, an interstate agreement among all seven states on the river which was ratified by Congress," said James Eklund, a Western water lawyer. "But everybody agreed that we should have an agreement that has some parameters about who gets to use how much water, and that was in 1922 — so, over 100 years ago now — and the compact has performed well, but the river has not."

Eklund, who used to represent Colorado in negotiations on managing the river, said there are serious demands that require this resource.

"There's 40 million people on this river and some very big users, in terms of our economy, our agribusiness, how we grow our food, the computer chips that we use are now fabricated inside the Colorado River Basin," Eklund said. "Water has to get to those demands in order for our economy to continue to function at the level we want it to."

This summer, the Department of the Interior requested a preliminary agreement from the seven states by mid-November. A final agreement between the states on the proposal is expected by February 2026, and the goal is to have an official decision on how to proceed by the summer of 2026. The new management guidelines ought to be implemented in 2027.

"The federal government really wants the states to lead in this space and come together and develop a new seven-state agreement. The problem is that doesn't seem, it doesn't look like it's going to happen by the deadline, November 11," Eklund said. "If they don't, then really it falls on our federal government to operate Lake Powell and Lake Mead, which are the two biggest reservoirs in the nation. And there's a lot of uncertainty, as you can imagine, with how that would look and who would be cut and who wouldn't be, what water would be released from reservoirs that sit up above Lake Powell, and what water would be allowed to remain in those storage reservoirs."

According to Eklund, this is a pivotal time to be engaged and invested in the future of the Colorado River.

Right on cue, a number of environmental organizations released a new report that outlines what they believe are nine solutions to help support the river and stakeholders through this process.

The analysis was brought about by the Great Basin Water Network and its Colorado River partners, including Save the Colorado.

"The report that we came out with yesterday, with a coalition of environmental groups, is trying to insert some sanity and some transparency into the chaos around the Colorado River, how it's managed, and what it's going to do next," explained Gary Wockner, director of Save the Colorado. "We don't know exactly what they're doing because it is not a transparent process, but it's important to us to reach out to the public and provide some public leadership. So, that's the main reason why we did this."



Read the full report below

The report outlines nine recommendations, which are as follows:



RECOMMENDATION 1: Forgo New Dams and Diversions

Forgo New Dams and Diversions RECOMMENDATION 2: All States Need Curtailment Plans

All States Need Curtailment Plans RECOMMENDATION 3: The "Natural Flow" Plan Won't Work Until There Are Better Data

The "Natural Flow" Plan Won't Work Until There Are Better Data RECOMMENDATION 4: Alter Glen Canyon Dam to Protect the Water Supply for 25 Million People

Alter Glen Canyon Dam to Protect the Water Supply for 25 Million People RECOMMENDATION 5: Curtailing Junior Users to Serve Tribes

Curtailing Junior Users to Serve Tribes RECOMMENDATION 6: Tackle Municipal Waste And Invest In Reuse Basinwide

Tackle Municipal Waste And Invest In Reuse Basinwide RECOMMENDATION 7: Protect Endangered Species

Protect Endangered Species RECOMMENDATION 8: Make Farms Resilient to New Realities

Make Farms Resilient to New Realities RECOMMENDATION 9: Stabilize Groundwater Decline

"There's only so much water in the river, and over the last 20 years, we've been in a severe drought that the scientists are claiming is caused by climate change. And so the amount of water is going down, and the number of people are going up," Wockner said, explaining the issues impacting the Colorado River. "You have this collision course of supply of water and the demand for it, and so there's more and more people wanting more and more water, at the same time as the amount of water is going further and further down, and the scientists are predicting there's going to be even less and less water in the coming 10, 20, 30, 40, years."

The report advocates for less water usage among all parties, with a shared sense of responsibility among the stakeholders.

Denver7 asked Wockner which recommendations would impact Colorado the most.

"The most important recommendation is to stop draining the river. Stop building new dams and reservoirs when you're in a hole, stop digging," Wockner said. "The second recommendation is that every state should be required to take cuts, not just the states in the Lower Basin, but also the states in the Upper Basin, including the State of Colorado. And right now, the State of Colorado is publicly saying that they are refusing to take any cuts. And so, that is a very inflammatory statement. If they're going to actually reach an agreement, they've got to pull back from that and start negotiating amicably and in a collaborative way with all the other states."