DENVER — Solar energy offers a clean alternative to traditional electricity, but installing panels can be expensive and complicated for many homeowners. A program called Neighborhood Sun is providing people in Colorado with an alternative way to access solar power.

Xcel Energy customers can sign up to participate in solar farms and receive solar credits. The group Neigborhood Sun said participants can save anywhere from 10% to 25% on their electricity bills, depending on income.

Neighborhood Sun works with Xcel to figure out a person's energy needs and then assign solar panels.

"Essentially one household would be subscribed to the equivalent of, you know, one or two panels, depending on how much energy they need. And so that's called their share of the community solar farm, and then each month, they're going to get solar credits generated from that share of the solar farm. And those solar credits are going to get billed at a discount through Neighborhood Sun," Stephanie Monmoine from Neighborhood Sun said.

How Coloradans can access solar energy without rooftop panels

That range will be income dependent. Monmoine said the program is designed to expand who can access solar energy.

"A lot of folks who either don't own their home, they might be renters. You know, they might be in a condo, they might be in affordable housing. They might be in a historic property that doesn't allow rooftop panels on the top," Monmoine said. "We have such a wide range of reasons that people might choose community solar over rooftop because they can't access rooftop."

Currently, 25 solar farms are operational, with seven more expected to come online by the end of the year for Colorado. That does mean there is a waiting period before some people see a discount, depending on when the solar farm they signed up for comes on line. Xcel customers in Colorado can still sign up for the program.

Xcel confirmed the company supports the project but emphasized that it operates through a third party and doesn't control subscription costs. Xcel also doesn't guarantee saving money on your electricity bill since this is done through a third party.

The utility company does have more information on solar rewards and other groups doing similar work as well.