Great Outdoors Colorado giving away wildflower seed packets to kids

DENVER — If your child is anything like mine, the only thing she loves more than playing outside is free stuff. Great Outdoors Colorado (GOCO) has kicked off a program that will take care of both.

GOCO is giving away 120,000 packets of wildflower seeds to Colorado children.

Great Outdoors Colorado

Generation Wild, a movement from GOCO, aims to connect Colorado kids with the outdoors. This year, it is doing that by getting kids and their families outside to plant wildflowers.

The 120,000 seed packets contain 151 million seeds. The packets are available now at 585 sites across the state, including libraries and state parks.

Great Outdoors Colorado

"Planting seeds and gardening is such a wonderful and easy way for kids and families to get outside together. These seeds are going to be available all across the state at libraries, the Children’s Museum, and many of our great state parks that we have," said Chris Aaby with Great Outdoors Colorado.

To find the closest distribution location, visit GenerationWild.com and click "Find Your Free Seeds." Seeds are available until the supply runs out.