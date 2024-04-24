Watch Now
NewsEnvironment

Actions

Gray wolf released by CPW in December 2023 found dead in Larimer County

Preliminary evidence suggests the wolf died of natural causes, according to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
In the wake of a vote that was heavily decided by Front Range residents, much of Grand County feels like they were, quite literally, thrown to the wolves.
gray wolves protections gray wolf
Posted at 9:54 PM, Apr 23, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-23 23:54:15-04

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — A gray wolf that was released by Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) as part of the animal's reintroduction in December 2023 was found dead in Larimer County.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said it became aware of the dead animal on April 18. The service is investigating the death since the gray wolf is listed under the Endangered Species Act.

The carcass has been sent for a necropsy to determine the cause of death. Preliminary evidence suggests the wolf died of natural causes, according to U.S. Fish and Wildlife.

The wolf was one of 10 that were released as part of the animal's reintroduction. CPW released its first five gray wolves on Dec. 18, 2023, at an undisclosed place in Grand County as part of the May 2023 approval of the Colorado Wolf Restoration and Management Plan. Five more were released a few days later in Grand and Summit counties. All 10 were collared.

U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is working with CPW in its investigation. No further details were provided.

This is the second dead wolf to be found in the state. A deceased wolf was found on April 3 in Elbert County. It was not part of the reintroduction group and was part of the Great Lakes wolf population.

D7 follow up bar 2460x400FINAL.png
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360-FOLLOWUPPROMO-B.png

Have a story you want Denver7 to follow up? Click here