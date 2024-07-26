An outdoor security camera at a Larimer County home captured five mountain lions roaming the property Thursday night.

Gina and John Langfield shared the video, which they said in an email was recorded at 9:30 p.m. at their home on the west side of Carter Lake, located southwest of Loveland in Larimer County.

The lions calmly walk between the home and what appears to be a shed in the yard before exiting the camera’s view. The Langfields told Denver7 they were sharing the video “for our neighbors’ safety.”

Five mountain lions captured on security camera video at Larimer County home

We asked Colorado Parks & Wildlife if the footage was a sign of increased mountain lion activity in the area.

While seeing five mountains together is “a little unusual,” CPW spokesperson Kara Van Hoose said mountain lion activity has been normal. She offered a couple of possible explanations for the group of lions.

“It could be a few subadults still with their mother or a breeding pair with subadults,” she said.

CPW says interactions between mountain lions and humans have increased, mainly due to people moving to and recreating in mountain lion habitat. Mountain lions are typically found in areas with “plentiful deer population and adequate cover.” They are most active from dusk until dawn.

The agency offers some tips for what to do if you encounter a mountain lion, including staying calm, making eye contact with the lion and doing what you can to appear bigger.

See more information about mountain lions in Colorado in the CPW brochure embedded below or here.

What do I do if I see a mountain lion? And other things to know about mountain lions