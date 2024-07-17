Denver City Council creates new committee, focusing on issues along the South Platte River corridor

DENVER — A new Denver City Council committee has been formed to focus on development along the South Platte River corridor.

It was created by now-president Amanda Sandoval and councilwoman Jamie Torres.

"The purpose of having a committee dedicated to the South Platte River is really for us to begin to create a portrait of all of the work that's happening along the riverbanks," Torres said. "And as the representative for council district three, a lot is happening that is not looked at as an entire portrait or as a whole picture, and the impact that one project can have on the other is really important."



Seven council members will be on the committee and each of them represent a portion of the nearly 13-mile long stretch of the river.

"It has to be cleaned up. It has to be safe, and we have to be thinking thoughtfully about what kind of development happens along its borders, because we still have a generation of residents in the city who were around, who experienced the flood of 1965, " Torres said. "So there are real risks to as to what happens with the South Platte and its tributaries."

The committee will meet monthly.

"It is important for this city, if this is a resource that we cherish, and it is, that we begin to treat it like that," Torres said. "It is bringing all attention, all necessary attention, to what's happening along its borders. And how are we as a city, prepared for that? Do we have the right number of police departments of new developments are created, the right number of fire safety response?"

Torres said creating a new committee did not require a new budget.

Once the committee comes up with proposals, those plans will then head to the full council for consideration.

New Denver City Council committee focusing on South Platte River corridor