CSU Spur hosts student visit aimed at building climate workforce

DENVER — In an effort to foster awareness and cultivate a new generation of climate workers, the Neighborhood Resilience Corps organized a visit to CSU Spur for 20 Montbello and Green Valley ranch students.

The nonprofit held the trip last Wednesday, Ut offered an in-depth look at climate adaptation careers and the diverse opportunities available for young people in addressing climate change.

The program’s goal is to expose youth to climate-related careers, while simultaneously providing them with real-world experiences in an effort to make them part of the solution for climate change. During the event, students toured the Agrivoltaics rooftop solar project, where solar panels not only generate energy but also provide shade for growing crops.

Founder of the Neighborhood Resilience Corps Brad Revare emphasized the importance of exposing young people, particularly from communities most impacted by climate change to the possibilities of climate-focused careers.

"We want young people to think about how they can be a part of the future workforce that's going to solve climate change," Revare said.

The trip was part of a broader initiative funded through Denver’s green workforce funding. The initiative allocates up to $49,000 to nonprofits, training providers, community colleges and technical colleges that are working to enhance the skills of clean energy workers. The program aims to equip students with the skills they need to thrive in the “jobs of tomorrow,” including fields like solar energy, tree care and natural resource management.

The initiative plays a key role in Denver Mayor Mike Johnston's 2025 climate goals. The city aims to plant 4,500 trees and save 20 million gallons of water.

Revare argued that to meet long-term climate goals, the city needs to prepare young people for impactful environmental careers.

"There's a whole range of careers in climate change that are going to be just as important as electric vehicles and solar panels," Revare said.

The students at the CSU Spur event had the opportunity to hear from educators and experts in the climate adaptation field, who discussed career pathways, educational opportunities and the necessary skills required for various climate-focused jobs. In addition to the Agrivoltaics project, students were able to observe demonstrations and engage in discussions about how landscaping, green infrastructure and urban planning can help mitigate the heat and environmental impacts of rising temperatures.

One of the key lessons revolved around the importance of planting the right trees, native plants and grasses to help cool down urban environments. These “green” strategies are particularly important as cities face hotter summers, with surfaces like concrete and asphalt absorbing heat during the day and releasing it at night. By integrating natural solutions into urban planning, cities can reduce heat islands and create cooler, more livable spaces for residents.

"We want to ensure that the next generation is ready to execute and implement the solutions our cities need," Revare explained. "This isn't just about education; it's about hands-on experience, job opportunities, and creating a pathway to sustainable careers for young people who are eager to make a difference."

As part of their ongoing efforts, the nonprofit is also planning a Summer Academy, where students will work on a climate adaptation project at a high school campus in Montbello.