CPW offering reward for information on four elk poached, abandoned in Las Animas County

LAS ANIMAS, Colo. — Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) is offering a reward for information on four elk that were poached and then abandoned on four separate ranches in Las Animas County.

The elk were illegally shot on Sept. 13, 26 and 27, according to CPW, near Stonewall and Picketwire. One was shot and abandoned whole, one was wounded and had to be put down, another was shot with the backstraps removed — the long, boneless muscle that runs along the spine of an elk, considered the most tender. The fourth had its head removed but no meat was taken, CPW said.

“These were senseless and disgraceful acts which demonstrates a complete disregard for Colorado wildlife,” CPW Assistant Chief of Law Enforcement and Operation Game Thief Coordinator Jim Hawkins said.

A $1,000 reward is available for tips that lead to a citation or arrest, and tipsters can remain anonymous. Anyone with information is asked to call Operation Game Thief at 1-877-2655 or by email at game.thief@state.co.us.

If convicted, the suspect charged with poaching violations could face heavy fines and suspension of hunting and fishing licenses.