Coyote rescued from freezing temperatures, wind chill and knee-deep snow after getting caught in wire fence

CONIFER, Colo. — A coyote was rescued from freezing temperatures, -20 degree wind chill and knee-deep snow Monday after getting caught in a wire fence, the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said.

Jefferson County Sheriff's Office Animal Control Officer McMullen got called to Conifer just after 5:30 p.m. Monday to find a coyote stuck in what could be described as an advanced yoga pose.

Jefferson County Sheriff's Office

But there's a happy ending.

McMullen was able to slip and slide his way to the coyote. He fell in the snow in the process, but he was still able to wrap the distressed animal in a blanket to calm the coyote. Then, he used his wire cutters to free it from the entanglement.

The coyote escaped with just a sore paw and a few scrapes, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, and was able to sprint to freedom.