CPW believed it captured all of the Copper Creek wolf pack. Operations are now underway to catch 1 more pup

DENVER — An operation is underway to catch a gray wolf believed to be a fifth pup from Colorado's Copper Creek Pack, which was captured last month, and reunite it with the pack.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) confirmed on Sept. 9 that six wolves — two adults and four pups — from the pack were captured as part of the agency's plan to relocate the pack after multiple depredations. At the time, CPW biologists said they were confident no members of the pack were left behind, but placed several game cameras in the area to make sure. The six animals were released in a large enclosure in an undisclosed area away from people. The adult male had several injuries to his right hind leg that were unrelated to the capture and died a few days later.

On Sept. 20, CPW retrieved the game cameras and confirmed an uncollared gray wolf had been in the area. Based on what they saw, they believe it is a fifth pup from the pack.

In response, CPW has started capture operations so they can reunite this fifth pup with the rest of its pack.

Once it is captured, it will be transported to the enclosure with its littermates and mother, where they will remain until the winter.

The wolf pups were all born in April. According to the International Wolf Center, wolf pups begin hunting with their packs when they are around 6 months old.

CPW said if the wolf pups can put on some weight while in the enclosure, they will be released once they reach an adult size and can hunt as a pack. Setting them free into the wild together will increase their survivability, said Wolf Conservation Program Manager Eric Odell. If CPW can re-release the adult female as well, she will be closely monitored.

Before any wolf releases happen, CPW will communicate with local elected officials and landowners. The release location will not be publicized.

This news came on the heels of a petition filed by more than two dozen organizations that represent agriculture and livestock producers in Colorado to delay future gray wolf reintroductions until depredations are addressed and mitigation tactics are fully implemented. Read more on this here.

Here is some background on the Copper Creek Pack from Denver7's previous reporting: The group of animals was first named in June, after CPW biologists confirmed a pair had reproduced and birthed at least one pup, which was spotted at a den site in Grand County. A wolf pack is established once a pair reproduces. The Copper Creek Pack is the first confirmed wolf pack in Colorado since the voter-mandated reintroduction in December. In August, three wolf pups were captured in a video — the first to be shared publicly.

Wolf pup survival rates vary, but CPW said about half, or slightly more than half, of pups make it past one year. Wild wolves survive about three to four years in the wild, though captive ones can live beyond 10 years, CPW said.

Since the final Colorado Wolf Restoration and Management Plan was published in May 2023, Colorado Parks and Wildlife has said it will release 10 to 15 gray wolves per year for a total of 30 to 50 wolves over three to five years.

Currently, Colorado is home to nine known adult wolves — two that moved naturally to Colorado and seven of the original 10 that were introduced in December — and five pups.

Three adult wolves that were reintroduced have died. One was apparently attacked by a mountain lion, one was found in poor condition ahead of capture to relocate the Copper Creek Pack and a third was found dead on Sept. 10 in Grand County of an unknown cause. Travis Duncan, public information officer with CPW, told Denver7 on Sept. 12. that three of the translocated wolves dying in nine months is "not cause for alarm and is in line with typical wolf survival."

If you see a wolf, CPW asks that you fill out its Wolf Sighting Form here, and include photos or video if possible.