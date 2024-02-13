Colorado Parks and Wildlife euthanize mountain lion Monday believed to have attacked 3 goats and a dog

SILVERTHORNE, Colo. — The Colorado Parks and Wildlife euthanized a mountain lion Monday believed to have attacked three goats and a dog, the agency announced in a news release.

"The decision was made to euthanize the mountain lion after wildlife officers determined it had lost all fear of humans and had become a threat to human health and safety," CPW said.

CPW estimated the mountain lion was between 1.5-2 years old.

The first reported incident of the suspected mountain lion's attacks happened on Thursday, Feb. 1 when wildlife officials confirmed a mountain lion killed three goats, CPW said.

Then on Sunday, Feb. 4, wildlife officers got a report of a mountain lion biting a dog.

There were also reports of a mountain lion that pounced on a dog in Dillon on Saturday, Jan. 27, according to CPW.

"After being let outside, a dog was bit and dragged by a mountain lion away from its home. The dog owner was able to find the dog at the Keystone Ranch Golf Course and take it to a veterinarian where it was treated for injuries," CPW said in its news release.

Mountain lions are most active between dusk and dawn. If you let your pet out during that time, check the area for mountain lions and make your presence known by turning on lights and making noise before letting your pet outside, CPW recommended.

Keep a close eye on your pet when you let them outside and never leave them out overnight, CPW said.

Keep your dog on a leash until you're back inside your home, CPW advised, because "roaming pets are easy prey."

CPW scheduled three in-person meetings to update residents on a proposed new management plan for mountain lions on the east slope of the Continental Divide.

The meetings will be:



Friday, Feb. 23, 6-7:30 p.m., Trinidad State College Monday, Feb. 26, 6-7:30 p.m., Pathfinder Park Event Center in Florence Thursday, March 7, 6-7:30 p.m., Hillside Community Center in Colorado Springs

There will also be two virtual meetings.

Denver 7+ Colorado News Latest Headlines | February 13, 7am