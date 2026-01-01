Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Colorado hunters welcome to enter 'bison roster' for possible opportunity to hunt animals

This comes in the wake of Senate Bill 25-053, which classifies the state's few free-roaming bison as big game wildlife. If the animals need special management, this roster comes into play. Here's how.
Posted

DENVER — Hunters can throw their name in a random drawing for the opportunity to harvest one of Colorado's free-roaming bison — newly classified as big game — on a case-by-case basis as determined necessary by Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW).

The so-called "bison roster" is now open for hunters to enter.

In May, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis signed a bill to protect wild bison that move from neighboring states into Colorado, where they previously did not have protections and have been legally killed.

While almost all bison in Colorado either live in captive herds and are classified as livestock or are maintained in fenced-in areas for conservation efforts, CPW has observed wild bison occasionally moving from the Book Cliffs in Utah into northwest Colorado. Prior to the bill, those animals were not defined in Colorado statues and had been legally shot and killed once they crossed state lines, as they had no protections under Colorado law.

However, with the bill taking effect Thursday, all free-roaming and wild bison in the state now have legal protection and are managed as a big-game species by CPW.

Bison at Genesee

Local

Polis signs bill protecting wild bison by classifying them as big game

Stephanie Butzer

CPW will monitor any free-roaming bison in the state and will determine if and when management action is necessary.

Hunters who are interested in these special licenses can sign up for the bison roster anytime between now and Jan. 31 on CPW's website here. Signing up does not guarantee a license — it just means the hunter has been entered into a drawing. Anybody who is chosen will receive a call and email from CPW with next steps.

CPW clarified that it is not proposing a regular bison hunting season at this point. The agency may issue special management licenses as needed depending on a specific need, such as preventing property or agricultural damage.

Because licenses will be awarded for time-sensitive management situations, hunters will have 24 hours to pick up the license if they are issued one and will have one week to harvest a bison.

CPW is working to develop a Book Cliffs Bison Herd Management Plan for the animals that wander into northwest Colorado from Utah. Click here for the latest on this plan.

Colorado does not have any confirmed wild bison herds as of Thursday. Privately owned bison are still managed as livestock.

Anybody with questions about the bison roster can call CPW at 303-297-1192.

