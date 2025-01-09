Colorado activists call for stronger environmental protections ahead of the State of the State address

DENVER — More than 60 Colorado climate groups are calling on state leaders for bolder climate action. Ahead of the governor's annual State of the State address, the groups are holding a "State of the Climate Address" outside the state capitol.

The groups argue the state is failing to meet air quality, climate and environmental justice goals.

A series of laws passed in the last five years by state legislators required a rapid reduction in greenhouse gas emissions. Colorado was supposed to cut emissions 26% by 2025 and 50% by 2030. The state missed the 2025 goal and is projected to miss the 2030 goal as well.

However, the state should hit its 2025 goal by 2026 and its 2030 goal in 2031.

"It has serious impacts on Coloradans," Micah Parkin, the executive director of 350 Colorado — a climate activism group— said.

Since 2019, Colorado has approved more than 5,000 new oil and gas well permits. Parkin argued that the permits are prohibiting the state from meeting climate goals.

"We want to see the state begin to rein in that industry and start to put a limit to the expansion of that industry by phasing out new permits for additional oil and gas development," Parkin said.

The groups are asking Gov. Jared Polis and state legislators to phase out fracking and transition Colorado to renewable energy sources.

Colorado has outlined a goal to reach net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. By 2030, the state said more than 80% of our electricity will come from renewable sources.