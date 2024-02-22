Watch Now
Former Aurora police officer appeals conviction in Elijah McClain’s killing

Randy Roedema was sentenced to 14 months in jail with the option for work release for his role in 2019 death
Randy Roedema, the former Aurora police officer who on Friday became the first to be sentenced in the death of Elijah McClain, called for changes to how first responders are trained to handle cases like McClain’s.
Posted at 1:23 PM, Feb 22, 2024
The sole Aurora police officer convicted in Elijah McClain’s death filed an appeal to the Colorado Court of Appeals on Wednesday, asking the higher court to review nine different aspects of the case.

Randy Roedema, 37, was sentenced to 14 months in jail with the option for work release in January, after he was convicted of criminally negligent homicide and third-degree assault in McClain’s 2019 death.

The 23-year-old unarmed Black man was violently arrested by Aurora police officers and then injected with an overdose of a powerful sedative, leading to his death. McClain had committed no crime, investigators later found.

Roedema was the only one of three Aurora police officers charged in McClain’s death to be convicted — the two other officers were acquitted at trial. The two Aurora paramedics who injected McClain with the sedative were found guilty of criminally negligent homicide and are scheduled to be sentenced in March and April.

