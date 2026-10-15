EATON, Colo. — A teenager in Weld County is taking on an extraordinary challenge to support the families of three young men killed in a crash this year.

On July 25, 2026, Cash Rinker, Jack Dirksen, and Cooper Nider died in a crash on Weld County Road 80.

Watch Peter Choi's report in the video player below:

Teen running 100K to raise money for families of crash victims in Eaton

Jadon Schnell, 16, lives near the intersection of Weld County Roads 39 and 80 where the crash happened. Although he didn't know the victims, Schnell said he wanted to find a way to help their families.

His idea? Run 100 kilometers, or about 62 miles, in one day.

“It's one of the purest athletic things that you can do. You don't even have to have a pair of shoes and you can go run, right?” Schnell said.

Running has been a big part of Schnell's life, and he said he enjoys pushing himself through new challenges. But this time, he has a bigger reason to go the distance.

“I just wanted to ultimately raise as much money as I could for these families,” Schnell said. “So I thought, you know, the bigger the number, the more money that could be raised.”

Schnell plans to complete the 100K run on Nov. 21 at the Eaton Recreation Center. All money raised will go toward memorial funds for the victims' families.

“I've done 40 miles before,” Schnell said.

He said he felt called to use his running ability to help others.

“I just felt like God put it on my heart to be able to do something like this to help people,” Schnell said. “I kind of just had all the skills, and I was like, you know what, like that day whenever I had that thought, I just started telling people about it.”

So far, Schnell has raised more than $3,000 toward his $15,000 goal. He hopes to raise $5,000 for each family.

For Schnell, the effort is about more than reaching a fundraising goal. It's a way to bring his community together and remind the families that they have support as they grieve.

He hopes every mile he runs will help make a difference for the families of the three young men.

You can find more information on how you can help the families HERE.