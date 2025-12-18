Power outages continue in Yuma County after 3 wildfires break out overnight; 1 remains active

YUMA COUNTY, Colo. — In the wake of a strong windstorm and multiple wildfires in Yuma County overnight, much of the county remains without power on Thursday morning.

Jake Rockwell, emergency manager for the Yuma County Office of Emergency Management, said in a press conference Thursday morning that in the rapidly developing situation Wednesday evening, officials received reports of up to 12 fires. However, some of the reports referenced the same blaze and the people making the report were simply standing in different areas, he explained.

In the daylight, officials were able to determine that three total fires had burned overnight. Two are contained: the 2,000-acre County Road L Fire and 50-acre County Road 44 Fire. And one remains active: the County Road 33 Fire, which has burned about 12,000 acres.

Before sunrise on Thursday, the County Road 33 Fire was estimated at 40,000 acres. This was downgraded to 12,000 acres at the press conference. That fire is burning in a rural area of the county south of Eckley near the Heartstrong neighborhood.

Rockwell said officials believe all of the fires, which started around 8:50 p.m. Wednesday, were caused by power lines that were downed in the wind. This remains under investigation.

Wind gusts were reported up to 70 mph overnight. Any crops that had been burned in the fire had likely been harvested earlier this fall, Rockwell said.

The county does not have any major fire hydrants, so firefighters have to truck the water to the flames or pump water from wells, which takes a long time, Rockwell said. Lots of local agencies and farmers helped with this effort, and to also build firebreaks, he said, adding that he is grateful for their assistance.

Wildfire One of multiple wildfires in Yuma County burns thousands of acres Stephanie Butzer

Power outages continue across much of the area.

Y-W Electric Association Inc., which services the area, said Thursday morning that it will operate in Enhanced Powerline Safety Settings, or EPSS, which allows for the power lines to remain in service with extra protection settings. Power lines are more sensitive under EPSS and will stop power if it detects something is touching the power line. However, this limits the company's ability to automatically restore any momentary outages, causing longer restoration times.

The company said the east side of Washington County is also experiencing major power outages.

Y-W Electric Association Inc.

Crews with the utility company are repairing damage and surveying the land Thursday morning.

"Our first focus is to get power restored to the towns and emergency services," it said. "We expect restoration to continue through the evening."

To report an outage, call 970-345-2291.

Yuma residents told Denver7 on Wednesday evening that power has been out since 8 p.m. At 9:25 p.m., the electrical company that services Yuma County activated its EPSS.

Rockwell said the county did not ask the utilities company to de-energize power lines in the county, but acknowledged it's a tool that Xcel Energy uses. He said it may be something they look into in the future.

Eastern Plains Yuma mayor describes the threat of fires surrounding small eastern plains town Landon Haaf

Wray School District RD-2 and Yuma School District-1 said school is in session Thursday. The Liberty School District is closed. Eckley residents were asked to conserve their water use.

Anybody who sees wind or fire damage to structures or land is asked to email Rockwell at jrockwell@yumacountyco.gov. Include your name, address, phone number and a detailed description of the damage. Photos are encouraged.

A red flag warning is in effect for this area on Thursday because "fires could exhibit explosive growth and be impossible to control," the National Weather Service said. It warned about 60-70 mph winds Thursday.