Eaton High graduates killed in weekend rollover crash in Weld County identified by coroner

WELD COUNTY, Colo. — The three recent Eaton High School graduates killed in a rollover crash east of Ault over the weekend have been identified by the Weld County Coroner.

Cash Allen Rinker, 20, of Eaton; Jack David Dirksen, 19, of Eaton; and 19-year-old Christopher Nider, of Greeley, were identified Monday as the three men killed in Saturday’s crash near the intersection of Weld County Road 80 and Weld County Road 39, according to a news release.

Denver7's Tyler Melito went to Eaton following the crash to hear from the community in the video below:

‘We support each other’: Eaton rallies after 3 recent graduates die in crash

Though the crash remains under investigation by the Colorado State Patrol, preliminary findings showed that a Chevrolet Tahoe was traveling at a high rate of speed west on Weld County Road 80 around 5:18 p.m. Saturday when it went off the road, lost control and rolled several times, ejecting all five occupants inside.

The driver, a 20-year-old man from Wyoming, was taken to a hospital with critical injuries. A fourth passenger, only identified as a 19-year-old man from Eaton, was hospitalized with minor injuries. An updated condition on the 20-year-old from Wyoming was not immediately known.

The crash has shaken Eaton community. A spokesperson with the Eaton School District told Denver7 four of the five students inside the Tahoe were recent Eaton High School graduates.

"Our thoughts, prayers, and heartfelt condolences are with the families, friends, classmates, and everyone affected by this heartbreaking tragedy," the district said on social media late Saturday night.