Three killed, two injured in Weld County rollover crash

WELD COUNTY, Colo. - Three people were killed and two others were injured in a single-vehicle crash in Weld County Saturday evening, according to the Colorado State Patrol.

The crash happened just after 5:15 p.m. on westbound Weld County Road 80 at Weld County Road 39, east of Ault.

Three male occupants were pronounced dead at the scene, CSP said. The 20-year-old male driver was transported by air to a local hospital with critical injuries, and a fifth male occupant was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Identities of those killed will be released by the Weld County coroner.

Officials say a 2005 Chevrolet Tahoe was traveling at a high rate of speed when it veered off the right side of the road, lost control, came back on the road and then rolled several times, ejecting all five occupants.

CSP is investigating the crash and its cause. A spokesperson for the department said they're looking at all potential contributing factors.

The Eaton School District said the crash involved four members of the Eaton High School class of 2025.

"Our thoughts, prayers, and heartfelt condolences are with the families, friends, classmates, and everyone affected by this heartbreaking tragedy," the district said on social media late Saturday night.

The school district will host crisis counseling services between 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Sunday at the Eaton High School media center for any student, staff member, family member or community member who'd like support. The Eaton Police Department said it will be present to support the community as it grieves.

Eastbound Weld County Road 80 at Weld County 39 was closed for several hours for the crash investigation and reopened at 11:15 p.m., CSP said.