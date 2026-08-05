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Eaton community gathers to honor young lives lost in rollover crash

Denver7's Northern Colorado and Eastern Plains Reporter Peter Choi found thousands of community members coming together to remember three young men from the Eaton Community
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EATON, Colo. — Thousands of people filled Eaton High School's football field Wednesday morning to honor three young men killed in a recent rollover crash near Ault, standing shoulder-to-shoulder in support of grieving families and one another.

The celebration of life remembered recent Eaton High School graduates Jack David Dirksen, Cash Allen Rinker, and Cooper Christopher Nider.

Friends, classmates, coaches and community members shared stories, tears and prayers, reflecting on lives that touched far more than the playing field.

During the service, emotional tributes echoed throughout the stadium, including a three-whistle salute from their coach, drawing silence and tears from those in attendance.

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Not everyone could attend the funeral or reception, but many still found a way to show their support. Students from a local Bible camp lined the road outside the reception, welcoming families with applause, signs and prayers.

"Since many of us couldn't be at the funeral or the reception, and the reception just happened to be here, we were able to be out here by the road and support," said Pastor David Shumpert.

Inside the reception, tables displayed photographs, jerseys and personal mementos celebrating the lives of the young men.

Eaton High School Athletic Director Zac Lemon said he had watched them grow up long before they became standout athletes.

"I've seen them grow up. That's kind of the greatness of Eaton. You don't just get them for your four years; you get them the whole time," Lemon said.

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While all three were accomplished athletes, Lemon said that's not how he hopes they will be remembered.

"Even though they were great athletes, they were just so embedded as leaders and peers and friends," he said.

The memorial came just weeks before students return to class, as the Eaton community continues to process an unimaginable loss.

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