FORT MORGAN, Colo. — The union representing nearly 2,000 workers at the Cargill meatpacking plant in Fort Morgan said workers will soon be able to return to their jobs after members overwhelmingly approved a new contract Monday.

The announcement from Teamsters Local 455 marks the end of an 88-day lockout that began back in May 20, when the largest private company in the U.S. and one of the largest meat processors in the country locked out 1,700 of its workers, citing safety and operational impacts if employees suddenly decided to walk off the job after contract negotiations stalled in February.

Cargill lockout in Fort Morgan ends after 88 days as union approves new five-year contract

In a social media post, union representatives said they would be in touch with workers about the return-to-work process, which they said will happen in phases over the next 30 days. They said they expected Cargill to do the same.

When Denver7 spoke to union representatives back in May, a representative said their beef with Cargill centered around working conditions for employees, which they alleged included working in 90-degree rooms with high humidity and without appropriate breaks.

The representative also said contract negotiations also included asking for fair compensation that reflects the work being done, and more hours offered to staff.

At the time, a Cargill spokesperson told Denver7 they believed their proposal was fair and competitive.

As the lockout continued, Denver7 once again traveled to Fort Morgan to speak directly to city officials, who were preparing for the possibility of budget cuts as they considered excluding Cargill’s revenue from next year’s budget.

"We're basically preparing the 2027 budgets as though Cargill will not be open in 2027," Fort Morgan City Manager Brent Nation told Denver7, explaining Cargill is the city’s largest electric and water user. "From our best estimates, it's about a decrease of about $15 million to our budget."

Local Cargill lockout forces Fort Morgan to prepare for 'generational' budget hit Veronica Acosta

A failed vote on a new contract earlier this month kept Nation and the rest of city council on edge as the financial toll of the lockout was becoming more apparent.

But Monday’s announcement is likely to ease some of those concerns.

“While this contract is not perfect, it is a legally binding agreement that provides security for the more than 1,700 men and women who keep Cargill running,” a union representative wrote on social media. “Teamsters Local 455 will continue to be on the ground in Fort Morgan to build strength and solidarity at Cargill and to enforce the terms and conditions of the new agreement."

In a statement, a spokesperson for Cargill said they were pleased that workers voted to overwhelmingly approve the new labor agreement, saying they will work closely with the union on a safe and phased return to operations.

“Following an extended pause, employees will receive the training and support needed to return safely, while teams ensure the facility is ready to resume production,” the statement from Cargill reads. “Employee safety, food safety and operational readiness will guide every step of the process. We look forward to welcoming employees back and moving forward together.”

Specific details of the new contract were not immediately released. Denver7 is working to get those details.