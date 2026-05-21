'They have to treat us better than that': Cargill workers rally after company initiates 'lock out'

FORT MORGAN, Colo. — The street outside the employee entrance of the Cargill Meat Solutions factory in Fort Morgan is lined with workers, while barricades block the way inside.

"As of right now, [the union] has been in negotiations with Cargill since February," said Chris Sauzo, Business Agent for Teamsters Local 455.

He said things took an odd turn back in April, when the company stopped bringing cattle into the factory.

The company said it was to avoid any safety or production impacts if workers suddenly decided to walk off the job.

Since then, there's been no work for employees to do inside.

"Absolutely nothing," said Sauzo. "The company has been required to pay the [union] membership their 32-hour guarantee."

Some workers said they have had to take on part-time jobs to make ends meet. As frustrated as the union members are, many said they'd rather return to their full time job at the factory in a way that is dignifying.

"We just want to get here to work, provide for our families, we just want to be heard from them," said Anabel Hurtado.

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She has worked at the factory for the last four years and said it can be a challenging place to work. She wants that to be recognized by Cargill.

The union is highlighting some of their specific concerns with working conditions which include employees working in 90-degree rooms with high humidity without appropriate breaks.

"We've had three documented cases since December of our members using the restroom in their pants and management has done nothing," Sauzo said.

Cargill responded to those claims in a post on their website, stating: "Employees have scheduled breaks and meal period during each shift, as well as a process to request restroom access outside scheduled breaks. Employees should notify a supervisor or lead and wait briefly for coverage before leaving their workstation. If the need is urgent and a supervisor or lead is not available, employees should notify a co-worker, use the restroom and return promptly."

The union said they're also asking for fair compensation that reflects the work being done and more hours offered to staff.

"We just want to be respected as employees, as teamsters, as a unity like we're a human being," said Hurtado.

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Denver7 reached out to Cargill, which sent a statement:

"Cargill initiated a lockout on May 20, 2026, at our Fort Morgan, Colorado, beef facility following months of bargaining and an employee vote against the latest contract offer.

This was a difficult decision and not the outcome we wanted. The lockout was initiated because continued uncertainty around a potential work stoppage creates challenges for operating safely, responsibly and reliably. We respect employees’ right to vote and remain committed to reaching a ratified agreement with the union.

We believe our proposal is fair and competitive, representing an estimated $33.4 million investment over five years. While negotiations continue, we remain focused on safety, responsible operations and serving customers through Cargill’s broader supply chain network. Under current plans, we do not expect material impacts to producers or customers."