Polis declares statewide drought emergency as Colorado enters Phase 3

DENVER — Gov. Jared Polis on Thursday declared a statewide drought emergency as he activated Phase 3 of the state’s drought response plan.

Colorado’s record‑low snowpack and the extreme warmth have triggered water restrictions across the state, including most parts of the Denver metro area, and conditions are only going to get worse as we enter the summer months, officials said.

U.S. Drought Monitor

Nearly 93% of Colorado is in moderate to exceptional drought, according to the June 4 U.S. Drought Monitor. Extremely low river flows and soil moisture have also been reported.

Thursday’s emergency declaration means the state can take additional actions, including emergency funding for unmet needs and, if needed, requesting a federal disaster declaration.

It also means that state agencies will track conditions more frequently, the governor’s office said in a news release.

Gov. Polis said Colorado is facing one of the most severe droughts in its recorded history.

“Today I am issuing a statewide drought emergency to support Coloradans, our economy, farmers and ranchers, and outdoor enthusiasts in the face of one of the most severe droughts in Colorado’s recorded history. With every county in the state experiencing drought conditions, activating Phase 3 of our Drought Response Plan allows us to better coordinate agencies, prepare for worsening conditions, and support Colorado communities, agriculture, water users, and our environment. State agencies will do their part to reduce water usage at state facilities, and I encourage every Coloradan to use water wisely,” Gov. Polis said in a statement.

State officials said this water year (October 2025 - Present) has been the warmest on record in Colorado, contributing to early snowmelt, and elevated wildfire risk.