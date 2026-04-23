Denver Water focuses on outdoor violations and restaurant rules a month into Stage 1 drought restrictions

DENVER — About a month into Stage 1 drought restrictions, Denver Water is working to ensure the community follows the rules to eliminate water waste as supply reservoirs remain lower than average.

The restrictions limit watering grass to twice a week, overnight between 6 p.m. and 10 a.m.



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Denver Water monitors Stage 1 drought restrictions

The drought restrictions also mean restaurants should only serve water to customers when they ask. Denver Water is enforcing a message throughout the restaurant community: use only what is needed.

Some places, like Denver Beer Company, have signs up reminding people of the drought conditions and asking them to do their part. Denver Water sent Denver7 a picture of the sign but admits this is not the case everywhere, saying some restaurants may not even be aware of the restrictions yet.

To fix this, Denver Water is partnering with the Colorado Restaurant Association. They are making signs for businesses to print and post, and want those out in a matter of weeks.

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