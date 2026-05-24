DENVER — Denver-area water parks opened for the summer season on Saturday, with both Water World in Federal Heights and Elitch Gardens Water Park in downtown Denver taking steps to conserve water amid drought conditions and tightening water restrictions that are tightening the region's water supply.

Kellie Flowers, community relations manager for Water World in Federal Heights, said the park is cutting back on watering grass while reducing the number of flower beds. She said the park's filtration system allows them to reuse water throughout the summer.

"It's not the first time, you know, we've encountered a hot, dry summer," said Flowers. "We have a really great filtration system in the water park, so we fill up our pools and attractions at the beginning of the year, and then we're actually able to really treat and clean that water and safely reuse it throughout the attractions all summer long."

She said all of the park's attractions will be open this season, including the new Summit Canyon area, which will use 30% less water than the attractions previously there.

"The attractions in that area were aging; they had been in the park for nearly 40 years, so it was time for a refresh. But in doing that, you know, we really wanted to make sure that it was modern, that it kind of was able to serve our community now and into the future," said Flowers.

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Denver-area water parks open for summer while conserving water amid drought

She said Water World draws an average of 500,000 visitors each summer, which is part of the reason the park is allowed to stay open even in dry years.

Elitch Gardens Water Park in Denver uses a similar filtration system to recirculate water throughout the season, according to park spokesperson Katelyn Beets.

"At this time, we do not anticipate any changes to pricing, attendance, or our operating calendar, including opening dates," said Beets.

For parents like Kynesha Martinez, water parks are a summer staple — she said she plans to bring her kids four or five days per week.

"We just wanted to get summer started and bring them out here and have fun," said Martinez. "It's a good place to come and bring my kids and do something with them throughout the summer," said Martinez, who was at Water World with her kids on Saturday.