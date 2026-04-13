LONGMONT, Colo. — Farmers markets are set to open across Colorado in the coming weeks, but local growers are facing a tough season marked by drought, rising fuel and fertilizer costs, and warm weather.

The City Park Farmers Market starts Saturday, May 2, and the Lafayette Farmers Market opens Sunday, May 3. Shoppers may see a different selection of goods than usual for this time of year.

Peter Wanberg, co-owner of the City Park and Lafayette Farmers Markets, noted that the weather has affected what crops are going to be available.



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Colorado growers face drought and rising costs ahead of farmers market season

“Normally, there’s a lot of greens and there’s not a huge amount of those really big harvest mid-season crops. We’re going to see those come a lot earlier this year,” Wanberg said. “What happens at the end of the season, or middle of the season, is totally unknown.”

Denver7's Ethan Carlson Cody Jurbala, owner of Speedwell Farm and Gardens, holding a mix of greens that would be perfect in a salad.

At Speedwell Farm and Gardens in Longmont, owner Cody Jurbala grows produce and has seen the effects of the challenging weather firsthand.

“80s in March for at least a steady week has triggered all of the trees and some of the flowers to go into reproduction about a month early,” Jurbala said.

He noted that while his farm luckily has access to municipal water, it is expensive and not all farms have that option.

Helen Skiba, owner of Artemis Flower Farm, operates on the same property and is also dealing with the dry conditions.

“This winter, we’ve not had any moisture to speak of. So, we’ve been doing winter watering, which is very unusual and very expensive,” Skiba said.

The changing weather timeline can be tough on farmers whose customers expect certain products at certain times.

Denver7's Ethan Carlson Helen Skiba, owner of Artemis Flower Farm, is unsure what flowers she will have for Mother's Day. Her tulips have already finished growing.

“Our outdoor tulips are now almost finished… they're about four to five weeks ahead of schedule,” Skiba said. “I just am going to have something for Mother's Day, but it's not going to be tulips, which is really unusual… We just aren't going to have the kind of volume that we like to have for Mother's Day.”

Despite the heat, drought conditions and expensive municipal water creating an uncertain future this year, farmers remain resilient. Skiba and Jurbala both love what they do for a living.

“I get to work outside,” Skiba said. “I get to work with my hands. I get to work with my mind. I’m constantly solving problems.”

“I think it’s really important to have people that are willing to face the challenges head on with a good attitude and a good heart,” Jurbala said.

Wanberg encouraged consumers to go to their local farmers markets to support Colorado farmers who are likely having a difficult year.

“Farmers markets are a great place to go to continue supporting people through these crazy conditions,” Wanberg said. “Go to farmers markets. Get to know your farmers.”

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