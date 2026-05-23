CASTLE ROCK, Colo. — On Tuesday, Castle Rock's Town Council unanimously voted to enter Stage 1 drought restrictions, as well as adopt an ordinance that would temporarily prohibit HOAs from issuing landscaping violations.

Despite the declaration, Director of Castle Rock Water, Mark Marlowe, said the town's supply is currently in good shape.

"This is designed to be a proactive measure, so locally, Castle Rock water is in very good shape," Marlowe explained.

Denver7's Tyler Melito spoke with residents and businesses affected by this decision. Watch what they had to say in the video below:

Castle Rock enters Stage 1 Drought restrictions, asking residents to conserve water

Currently, 65% of Castle Rock's water comes from groundwater. The other 35% comes from Plum Creek, imported water from elsewhere in the state, and reusable water.

Marlowe shared the Stage 1 declaration does not change day-to-day water use for residents.

"The bottom line is the Stage 1 drought doesn't change anything about our current watering days and how we handle things," Marlowe said.

The town is asking residents to voluntarily reduce their daily water demands.

"We're asking for 10% voluntary help," Marlowe said. "A 10% reduction in daily demands."

Environment Your guide to water restrictions across the Denver metro and beyond Kaylee Harter

Resident Gustavo Belloso said he is willing to do his part.

"They'll always find water, or they'll create more restrictions. We just have to all live by the parameters of what we're given," Belloso said.

Some business owners told Denver7 they have already been conserving.

Elena Ernst, who owns Teaology, said water conservation has been a priority since she opened almost a year ago.

"We've always had the intention when we started the business to always be cognizant of what we use, and in addition to that, making sure that what goes back into the system is as clean as possible," explained Ernst.



While water is an essential part of tea making, Ernst said she is confident the restrictions will not have a significant impact on her business, as long as conditions do not worsen.

"I don't feel like it's going to impact us very much, unless it's really bad and it impacts everybody negatively, but I don't feel like we're going to be singled out," Ernst said.

Belloso, however, questioned whether the town is doing enough to address its long-term water needs.

"Castle Rock has a problem with population growth, and where we're going to get the water," Belloso said.

Marlowe pushed back on the idea that population growth is driving the current situation.

"This is not an issue with respect to development. This is an immediate near-term issue with respect more to peak demands," Marlowe said.