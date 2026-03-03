Relive blood-red moon and total lunar eclipse captured by Colorado photographers

DENVER — A total lunar eclipse turned the moon blood red on Tuesday across several continents, making it visible in Colorado. Solar and lunar eclipses happen due to the exact alignment of the sun, moon and Earth. There are between four and seven a year, according to NASA.

During a total lunar eclipse, the Earth is between the sun and full moon, casting a shadow that covers the moon. It looks red because of the sunlight making it through Earth's atmosphere.

Colorado photographers captured the phenomenon in the early Tuesday morning hours across the state. There won’t be another until late 2028, according to the Associated Press.

Zach Vogel | Posted in the Discover Colorado Through Your Photos group

Michael Evans Photography was able to get this view of the lunar eclipse and some of the stars around it.

Michael Evans Photography | Posted in the Discover Colorado Through Your Photos group Amazing to watch the lunar eclipse this morning.

Michael Ryno | Posted in the Discover Colorado Through Your Photos group

Kristin Mae took this snapshot in Fountain, Colorado, just before the blood moon reached totality.

Kristin Mae | Posted in the Discover Colorado Through Your Photos group

This was the view from Arvada, as captured by Nikki Perry Hatle.

Nikki Perry Hatle | Posted in the Discover Colorado Through Your Photos group

Mike Skiff in Castle Rock said he stayed up all night to capture the celestial event.

Mike Skiff | Posted in the Discover Colorado Through Your Photos group 3/3/26 Stayed up all night so I wouldn't miss this - did the best I could, here from Castle Rock

Lost Canyon Photography was out the door between 4 and 5 a.m. Tuesday to chase the lunar eclipse.

Lost Canyon Photography | Posted in the Discover Colorado Through Your Photos group

Paige Huang said she was up before 2 a.m. to get to the Garden of the Gods viewpoint in Colorado Springs.

Paige Huang | Posted in the Discover Colorado Through Your Photos group Lantern Festival coincides with total lunar eclipse this morning

Up before 2:am, I went to Garden of the Gods viewpoint, Colorado Springs, CO. I was the three car there, then cars gradually arrived, and soon both roadside was full! Feeling grateful to have witnessed with all the skywatchers to one of nature’s most spectacular shows.

This was Winston J Herbert's view from Lakewood, Colorado early this morning.

Winston J Herbert | Posted in the Discover Colorado Through Your Photos group

There's a partial lunar eclipse expected in August that could also be visible across the North America, Europe, Africa and west Asia.

*The Associated Press contributed to this report.