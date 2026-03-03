Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Relive blood-red moon and total lunar eclipse captured by Colorado photographers

A total lunar eclipse turned the moon blood red on Tuesday across several continents, making it visible in Colorado.
DENVER — A total lunar eclipse turned the moon blood red on Tuesday across several continents, making it visible in Colorado. Solar and lunar eclipses happen due to the exact alignment of the sun, moon and Earth. There are between four and seven a year, according to NASA.

During a total lunar eclipse, the Earth is between the sun and full moon, casting a shadow that covers the moon. It looks red because of the sunlight making it through Earth's atmosphere.

Colorado photographers captured the phenomenon in the early Tuesday morning hours across the state. There won’t be another until late 2028, according to the Associated Press.

blood moon lunar eclipse 3-3-26.jpg

Michael Evans Photography was able to get this view of the lunar eclipse and some of the stars around it.

total lunar eclipse blood moon.jpg
Amazing to watch the lunar eclipse this morning.
blood moon 3-3-26.jpg

Kristin Mae took this snapshot in Fountain, Colorado, just before the blood moon reached totality.

blood moon 3-3-26.jpg

This was the view from Arvada, as captured by Nikki Perry Hatle.

blood moon lunar eclipse 3-3-26.jpg

Mike Skiff in Castle Rock said he stayed up all night to capture the celestial event.

blood moon total lunary eclipse.jpg
3/3/26 Stayed up all night so I wouldn't miss this - did the best I could, here from Castle Rock

Lost Canyon Photography was out the door between 4 and 5 a.m. Tuesday to chase the lunar eclipse.

blood moon total lunar eclipse 3-3-26.jpg

Paige Huang said she was up before 2 a.m. to get to the Garden of the Gods viewpoint in Colorado Springs.

paige huang.jpg
Lantern Festival coincides with total lunar eclipse this morning
Up before 2:am, I went to Garden of the Gods viewpoint, Colorado Springs, CO. I was the three car there, then cars gradually arrived, and soon both roadside was full! Feeling grateful to have witnessed with all the skywatchers to one of nature’s most spectacular shows.

This was Winston J Herbert's view from Lakewood, Colorado early this morning.

full blood moon 3-3-26.jpg

There's a partial lunar eclipse expected in August that could also be visible across the North America, Europe, Africa and west Asia.

*The Associated Press contributed to this report.

