Relive blood-red moon and total lunar eclipse captured by Colorado photographers

DENVER — A total lunar eclipse turned the moon blood red on Tuesday across several continents, making it visible in Colorado. Solar and lunar eclipses happen due to the exact alignment of the sun, moon and Earth. There are between four and seven a year, according to NASA.
During a total lunar eclipse, the Earth is between the sun and full moon, casting a shadow that covers the moon. It looks red because of the sunlight making it through Earth's atmosphere.
Colorado photographers captured the phenomenon in the early Tuesday morning hours across the state. There won’t be another until late 2028, according to the Associated Press.
Michael Evans Photography was able to get this view of the lunar eclipse and some of the stars around it.
Kristin Mae took this snapshot in Fountain, Colorado, just before the blood moon reached totality.
This was the view from Arvada, as captured by Nikki Perry Hatle.
Mike Skiff in Castle Rock said he stayed up all night to capture the celestial event.
Lost Canyon Photography was out the door between 4 and 5 a.m. Tuesday to chase the lunar eclipse.
Paige Huang said she was up before 2 a.m. to get to the Garden of the Gods viewpoint in Colorado Springs.
This was Winston J Herbert's view from Lakewood, Colorado early this morning.
There's a partial lunar eclipse expected in August that could also be visible across the North America, Europe, Africa and west Asia.
*The Associated Press contributed to this report.
