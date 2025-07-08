Wyoming man arrested on suspicion of starting several wildfires near Maybell after lighting fireworks

DENVER — A Wyoming man was arrested this week on arson charges for allegedly igniting at least three wildfires after lighting fireworks near Maybell, deputies with the Moffat County Sheriff’s Office said Monday.

The first incident was reported to Craig Regional Dispatch at around 10 p.m. on Sunday, July 6, along Highway 40 near milepost 75.

Responding firefighters from the Maybell Volunteer Fire Department and deputies from the sheriff’s office found evidence indicating fireworks were the cause of the fire, according to a news release.

While crews were working to put out that fire, a second fire was reported on Highway 318 just west of Maybell. Additional firefighting resources were deployed and deputies again found evidence consistent with fireworks usage, the release states.

“A witness reported seeing a male subject lighting fireworks in the area before fleeing the scene at a high rate of speed,” deputies wrote.

About two hours later, in the early hours of Monday, July 7, a third fire was reported near milepost 45 on Highway 318. Deputies said this fire posed an immediate threat to a nearby ranch and multiple structures. Several fire agencies responded immediately and “successfully contained the blaze,” officials said. At the scene, deputies once again found evidence linking the fire to fireworks.

Shortly thereafter, deputies found a suspect vehicle near milepost 39 on Highway 318. The driver, identified as 22-year-old Kobe John Dimick of Casper, Wyoming, was contacted and subsequently arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and multiple counts of arson related to the wildland fires, according to sheriff’s office deputies.

“The rapid response and thorough investigative work of our deputies played a crucial role in identifying and arresting the suspect responsible for these dangerous and reckless acts,” said Moffat County Sheriff Chip McIntyre. “Intentionally or negligently setting fires with fireworks during high fire danger not only endangers lives and property, but also puts our firefighters and first responders at unacceptable risk.”

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with additional information is encouraged to contact the Moffat County Sheriff’s Office at (970) 824-4495.