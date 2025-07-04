Adams County firefighters put out fire caused by 2 juveniles playing with fireworks on eve of Fourth of July

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. – Firefighters in Adams County took to social media Thursday after putting out a brush fire reportedly caused by two juveniles who were playing with fireworks on the eve of the Fourth of July holiday.

“No music required for this video! That’s the sound of burning grass and brush in a field near the 6700 block of Zuni Street,” fire officials with Adams County Fire Rescue said Thursday in a post on Facebook.

The brush fire happened in the Twin Lakes area near the intersection of Zuni Street and W. 67th Drive.



Denver7 obtained video of firefighters battling the blaze. You can watch it in the video player below:

Adams Co. firefighters put out fire caused by 2 juveniles playing with fireworks

Adams County Fire Rescue said firefighters did an outstanding job of putting out the fire that was “helped along with slight winds and dry conditions.”

“This is a stark reminder of the danger of fireworks, and the damage they can potentially cause!” fire officials said.

The South Adams County Fire Department and the Adams County Sheriff’s Office assisted with putting out the blaze, officials said.

It was not immediately clear if the juveniles would face charges.