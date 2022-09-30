Watch Now
Woman shot to death in Englewood Thursday, as homicide investigation continues

Posted at 3:57 PM, Sep 30, 2022
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. – A death investigation in Englewood is being classified as a homicide by the Arapahoe County Coroner.

The Englewood Police Department tweeted they were conducting a death investigation shortly after midnight Thursday, near the intersection of S. Elati St. and W. Quincy Ave.

On Friday, the Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 68-year-old Patricia Darlene Grass, who was sustained gunshot wounds and was found dead in Englewood. Her manner of death was classified homicide.

No other information about the investigation into this homicide was released Friday by the Englewood Police Department.

