Death investigation underway in Englewood, police say

Posted at 10:54 AM, Sep 29, 2022
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. – A death investigation is underway in Englewood, but police have revealed few details about what the investigation is about.

The Englewood Police Department tweeted about the death investigation shortly after midnight Thursday, which was happening near the intersection of S. Elati St. and W. Quincy Ave.

Police did not say what exactly they were investigating, only saying there was no threat to the public and urging residents to avoid the area.

Close to 1:30 a.m., police tweeted once again, saying there would be no further updates until later Thursday morning.

“EPD appreciates the patience of our community as we continue to investigate this incident,” the tweet read.

