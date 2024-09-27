Woman pleads guilty to attempted murder in Whiskey Row shooting that injured five in 2023

DENVER — A woman accused of shooting five people after she was denied entry to a bar in Denver's Lower Downtown district in September of last year took a plea deal Friday in Denver District Court.

Keanna Rosenburgh, 18, pleaded guilty to one count of attempted murder in connection with the Sept. 16 shooting in front of Dierks Bentley's Whiskey Row, located at 1946 Market St.

As Denver7 reported at the time based off information from the Denver Police Department, Rosenburgh was denied entry to the bar and began walking away but quickly returned to have another conversation with security staff.

As she walked away a second time, police claim Rosenburgh took out a firearm and fired shots in the direction of the club multiple times, injuring several people whom officers believe were not the intended targets.

After the shooting, officers, some of whom were working in an off-duty capacity in the area, quickly responded and found a total of five adult victims. Paramedics rushed the victims to the hospital with what police said were non-life-threatening injuries.

Rosenburgh was arrested about a month later, on Oct. 19, in Barstow, Calif., roughly 122 miles northwest of Los Angeles.

She faces up to seven years in the Colorado Youthful Offender System and a 21-year suspended sentence in the Colorado Department of Corrections when she’s sentenced on Jan. 22, 2025.