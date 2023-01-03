Woman killed in Thornton hit-and-run after rideshare vehicle left passengers on I-25, police say

THORNTON, Colo. – A woman was struck and killed in a hit-and-run along Interstate 25 after the rideshare vehicle she was in left her and her friends on the interstate shortly after midnight on New Year's Day, according to Thornton police.

A preliminary investigation into the deadly crash revealed the woman and a group of friends had been traveling in a rideshare vehicle after a party when she became ill. The driver pulled over along I-25 between East 144th Avenue and Highway 7 before the passengers ended the ride.

Police said the woman then walked out into the roadway a short time later and was sideswiped by a dark truck that “never stopped but continued driving.” Another car then struck the pedestrian while she was lying on the roadway, police said in a news release Monday.

The driver of the second vehicle stopped and police said the rideshare driver was later contacted and fully cooperated with the investigation.

The driver of the dark truck came in to speak with investigators Monday and was arrested for hit-and-run involving death, police said. He was identified as 33-year-old Adam Wooley, of Frederick, Colo.

The highway was shut down for several hours and reopened later that morning.