2 dead, 1 injured in 3 separate vehicle-pedestrian crashes in Aurora, Thornton, Fort Collins

DENVER — Police in Aurora, Thornton and Fort Collins are investigating three separate vehicle-pedestrian crashes that left two people dead and seriously injured a third person Saturday night and early Sunday morning.

The Aurora crash occurred around 9:54 p.m. Saturday on Interstate 225 near East 6th Avenue. Police said a pedestrian was attempting to cross the roadway when they were struck by a northbound GMC SUV.

The pedestrian was transported to the hospital where they were later pronounced deceased. The driver of the SUV remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation, according to police.

The identity of the deceased pedestrian will be released by the Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office once next of kin has been notified.

In Thornton, police reported at 1:22 a.m. Sunday morning that a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and killed on northbound Interstate 25 between East 144th Avenue and Hwy. 7.

Thornton police have not provided any additional details regarding this incident. I-25 was closed in the area for several hours.

Around the same time as the Thornton crash, police in Fort Collins were responding to a hit-and-run crash that seriously injured a pedestrian.

A man was found by police at the intersection of Suniga Road and Redwood Street with serious injuries and transported to the hospital, according to a news release.

Officers later determined the man was struck by a silver Mazda and the driver took off. The car most likely has front-end damage including but not limited to the grill, hood, and windshield, police said in the release.

If anyone has any information regarding this collision or surveillance video that captures eastbound Suniga Road between Redwood Street and Lemay Avenue, they are asked to call Officer Dave Kaes at (970) 416 2229.