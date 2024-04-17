Woman arrested in 2023 Westminster homicide investigation

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — Police in Westminster arrested a 45-year-old woman Tuesday in connection with a 2023 homicide.

Selene Martinez was taken into custody in Wheat Ridge on charges of first-degree murder and tampering with a deceased body. An arrest warrant was issued on April 10.

Martinez is accused of killing 48-year-old Nicole Meagher, according to a press release from the Westminster Police Department.

Meagher’s roommate discovered her body inside a residence at 8480 Sheridan Boulevard on Oct. 7, 2023, police said. The cause of Meagher’s homicide was not listed in the press release.

Police said Martinez’s arrest came after a lengthy investigation.