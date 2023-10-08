Watch Now
NewsCrime

Actions

Westminster police investigates ‘suspicious death’ after roommate finds body

westminster police.png
KMGH
westminster police.png
Posted at 9:54 AM, Oct 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-08 11:54:12-04

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — Police in Westminster are conducting a suspicious death investigation after woman’s body was found by her roommate Saturday.

The roommate made the discovery around 1:15 p.m. inside a residence at 8480 Sheridan Boulevard, according to the Westminster Police Department.

Police said evidence found at the scene has led them to investigate the unidentified victim’s death as suspicious. No other details were released.

The victim’s identity will be released by the Adams County Sheriff’s Office.

 

D7 follow up bar 2460x400FINAL.png
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360-FOLLOWUPPROMO-B.png

Have a story you'd like us to follow up? Click and let us know