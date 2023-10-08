Westminster police investigates ‘suspicious death’ after roommate finds body

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — Police in Westminster are conducting a suspicious death investigation after woman’s body was found by her roommate Saturday.

The roommate made the discovery around 1:15 p.m. inside a residence at 8480 Sheridan Boulevard, according to the Westminster Police Department.

Police said evidence found at the scene has led them to investigate the unidentified victim’s death as suspicious. No other details were released.

The victim’s identity will be released by the Adams County Sheriff’s Office.