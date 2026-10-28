Woman accused of fatally shooting driver, causing crash that injured 3 passengers found guilty

DENVER — A woman accused of fatally shooting a driver, causing him to crash and injure three passengers inside his vehicle in northeast Denver more than two years ago has been found guilty by a jury of her peers, a spokesperson with the Denver District Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday.

Ashley Stone was convicted Wednesday of 10 criminal charges, including first-degree murder, for the shooting death of 43-year-old Calvin Fenner in northeast Denver on April 16, 2025.

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Officers were called to a rollover crash in the area of East 38th Avenue and North Odessa Street where they found Calvin dead. Three other people inside the vehicle — a woman and two children — were taken to the hospital for injuries suffered during the crash.

Investigators later determined that the driver was shot.

Stone, along with David Bland, were identified as suspects in connection with the crime.

She faces life in prison without the possibility of parole when she's sentenced on Nov. 25, according to the Denver DA spokesperson.

Bland has also been charged with first-degree murder. A trial date in his case has not been set.