Two people accused of fatally shooting driver, causing crash that injured three passengers

DENVER — Two people were arrested for allegedly fatally shooting a driver, causing him to crash and injure the three passengers in his vehicle.

According to the Denver Police Department, officers were called out to a report of a rollover crash in the area of East 38th Avenue and North Odessa Street around 3:42 p.m. Wednesday.

Officers arrived and found the driver, a man, deceased. Three other people inside the vehicle — a woman and two children — were taken to the hospital for injuries suffered during the crash.

Investigators later determined that the driver was shot. His identity will be released by the Denver Office of the Medical Examiner at a later time.

Following an investigation, detectives identified Ashley Stone, 38, and David Bland, 39, as suspects.

According to Denver PD, Stone and Bland knew the victims. Stone and the female victim were involved in an altercation Wednesday afternoon. Shortly after, Stone and Bland allegedly followed the victims in their vehicle and shot into the victims' vehicle. The male victim then crashed after being shot, according to police.

Stone and Bland were arrested for investigation of first-degree murder. The Denver District Attorney's Office will determine final charges.