Wheat Ridge Ulta store targeted again in organized retail theft ring

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. — Police in Wheat Ridge are investigating what they call an organized retail theft ring that hit an Ulta Beauty store Monday.

The makeup store, located at 3600 Youngfield Street, has been targeted in the past by alleged makeup thieves dubbed the “Wheat Ridge Kardashians.”

The trio of women were caught on surveillance video stealing $1,443 worth of products from the store on May 28. They were arrested in California in June.

Monday’s incident involved two people who were seen filling bags with merchandise and acting aggressively toward customers as the suspects tried to break glass, police said.

After the incident, police caught up with the suspects driving a black Chevy Malibu with no plates. But police said the suspects eluded capture after driving dangerously to get away.

Before hitting the Wheat Ridge store, police said the suspects stole merchandise from a Brighton Ulta store the same day.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.