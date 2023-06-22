‘Wheat Ridge Kardashians’: Alleged makeup thieves in viral post nabbed in California

The alleged makeup thieves dubbed the “Wheat Ridge Kardashians” in a now-viral Facebook post by the local police department have been captured in California.

Wheat Ridge police say a trio of women were caught on surveillance video stealing $1,443 worth of products from a Wheat Ridge Ulta store on May 28.

The department wrote a tongue-in-cheek post on social media about the purported theft, which has since gone viral. The post said the women “looked like the Wheat Ridge Kardashians.”

“What do you need cosmetics for -- your makeup game is clearly already on point,” read a post on the department’s Facebook page. “We wish we had been there at the same time and could have connected in the moment, but we are confident you'll be back as the Ulta employees say you are regulars.”

In an update shared Thursday morning, police said the trio had been captured in California – a “long-distance connection” with their suspects, as they called it.

Police said the women, who are from Romania, have had run-ins with police in Chicago and California. At least two of the women were in custody for “similar incidents” in a California jurisdiction, police said.

Wheat Ridge PD thanked its followers for sharing the post, which had been shared nearly 55,000 times as of early Thursday afternoon.

They signed off their Thursday post “with much love and adulation for the power of the internet.”