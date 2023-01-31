Watch Now
NewsCrime

Actions

Wheat Ridge police continue looking for leads in weekend road rage shooting on I-70

Anyone with information is asked to call 303-980-7300
Wheat ridge shooting.png
Wheat Ridge PD
Wheat ridge shooting.png
Posted at 11:36 AM, Jan 31, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-31 13:36:47-05

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. – Police in Wheat Ridge are still looking for leads in a road rage shooting that happened on I-70 near Ward Sunday morning.

The shooting occurred at around 8:10 a.m. Sunday on westbound I-70 near the Ward Road exit.

An initial investigation into the shooting revealed a black pickup truck was driving dangerously alongside and eventually, in front of, a semi-truck driver when at some point, the pickup pulled alongside the semi’s passenger side and the driver of the pickup fired a shot that struck the driver of the semi, according the Wheat Ridge Police Department.

The driver of the semi told police the pickup then exited on Ward.

The Wheat Ridge Police Department is asking anyone who may have dash camera footage that captured the truck around the time of the incident to call 303-980-7300 or contact Detective Paugh at jpaugh@ci.wheatridge.co.us.

D7 follow up bar 2460x400.jpg
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360-samsungplusB.png

Local News

Stream Denver7 local news free, anytime on Samsung TV+