Wheat Ridge police continue looking for leads in weekend road rage shooting on I-70

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. – Police in Wheat Ridge are still looking for leads in a road rage shooting that happened on I-70 near Ward Sunday morning.

The shooting occurred at around 8:10 a.m. Sunday on westbound I-70 near the Ward Road exit.

An initial investigation into the shooting revealed a black pickup truck was driving dangerously alongside and eventually, in front of, a semi-truck driver when at some point, the pickup pulled alongside the semi’s passenger side and the driver of the pickup fired a shot that struck the driver of the semi, according the Wheat Ridge Police Department.

The driver of the semi told police the pickup then exited on Ward.

The Wheat Ridge Police Department is asking anyone who may have dash camera footage that captured the truck around the time of the incident to call 303-980-7300 or contact Detective Paugh at jpaugh@ci.wheatridge.co.us.