I-70 truck driver shot during possible altercation, Wheat Ridge police say

DENVER — Police in Wheat Ridge are investigating a shooting of a truck driver during a possible altercation on Interstate 70 Sunday morning.

The incident occurred around 8:10 a.m. on westbound I-70 near the Ward Road exit.

The Ward Road off-ramp was closed for the investigation.

Police said the driver of a semi-tractor trailer was shot but is expected to be OK.

Very few details were released as police seek the public’s help in their investigation.

The Wheat Ridge Police Department is asking anyone who may have dash camera footage that captured the truck around the time of the incident to call 303-980-7300.